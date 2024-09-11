Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Announcements

Wear your Vermont Public pride with our new shirt, discounted for early bird donors

Vermont Public | By Sarah Mathews
Published September 11, 2024 at 5:59 AM EDT
Proudly wear your Vermont Public Radio pride wherever you go! Printed on a super soft, 100% ring-spun cotton long sleeve shirt.

We’re in the midst of our Fall Membership Drive, and there’s no better way to support the programming you love than to donate early! Our drive ends on September 21, but when you make your gift before September 18 you can get our new long sleeve shirt for $12 a month ($144 one-time). Once it’s September 18 that donation level will rise, so make your gift today.

We took Vermont Public's most listened to radio frequencies from all across the state and turned them into the coolest design. Printed on a super soft, 100% ring-spun cotton long sleeve shirt, this new merch lets you proudly wear your Vermont Public Radio pride wherever you go.

Don’t delay, this early bird special is only available until midnight on September 17. Your generosity makes a big impact - support from members of our community (like you!) make everything we do here possible. Your gift today ensures that we can provide accurate information, reliable reporting and inspiring entertainment for all.
