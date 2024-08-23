Vermont Public names Vijay Singh as new chief executive officer

The Vermont Public Board of Directors has announced the selection of Vijay Singh as the organization’s next chief executive officer following the completion of a national search.

“Vijay is a highly accomplished leader in public media with a passion for our work and mission,” said Dennise Casey, Vermont Public board chair. “He is an innovative, strategic thinker, inclusive leader and culture builder, and he has deep expertise in leading teams to success serving diverse audiences across digital platforms. We are excited to welcome Vijay back to his roots in the northeast and to work with him to lead Vermont Public into the future.”

Singh began as a documentary filmmaker before spending much of his career at the forefront of digital innovation in public media. He has served as head of product at KPCC, the NPR member station in Los Angeles, and then as director of product and strategy at Capital Public Radio in Sacramento. At CapRadio, Singh successfully expanded audiences across digital platforms and earned widespread recognition as a collaborative, innovative, and inclusive leader. During a critical leadership transition and time of instability, the Board of Directors entrusted him to co-lead the organization, where he effectively and skillfully navigated the team through a period of significant change.

In addition to his extensive experience in public media, Singh has held senior product roles in the private sector, including at UBM, a media and events company, and at Carfax.com.

"I'm thrilled to step into the position of CEO at Vermont Public at this pivotal time for public media and our country,” Singh said. “I believe in public media as an essential service for the people of Vermont to inform, educate, entertain and empower us to shape our future. Together, with the talented Vermont Public team, we will continue to grow as a leading public media organization, respected at home and across the country for our stories, podcasts, events and more. I am excited to work with the exceptional team, dedicated Board, and all of Vermont Public’s partners in service to our state and the world."

Singh will succeed Brendan Kinney, who has served as interim CEO since October 2023. Kinney previously served as senior vice president of development for Vermont Public and prior to that, senior vice president of development and marketing for VPR before the merger of VPR and Vermont PBS in 2021.

“I want to thank Vermont Public's board of directors for appointing me as interim CEO and for the opportunity to help set the stage for the organization's next chapter,” Kinney said. “I'm proud of the work we've accomplished over the last 10 months. I look forward to welcoming and getting to know Vijay, and will work hard to ensure a smooth transition. I offer my heartfelt thanks to the staff of Vermont Public. The work you do every single day on behalf of Vermont is truly inspiring and I am proud to count them as my colleagues.”

“Brendan has been an outstanding interim leader during this pivotal transition for Vermont Public,” said Marguerite Dibble, current board member and former chair. “He is a valued and respected member of the leadership team of this great organization. We greatly appreciate how he has stepped up and kept us moving forward.”

The CEO search committee was chaired by Board member Tom Evslin and included Dennise Casey, Marguerite Dibble, HB Lozito and Kerri Hoffman. The national search was extensive and done in collaboration with Koya Partners, an executive recruitment firm dedicated to mission-driven searches.

“I want to thank the search committee, the staff advisory group, and everyone who participated throughout this process,” Evslin said. “Their strategic and thoughtful input was invaluable in shaping the profile for our next leader and in making our final choice. Vijay is exactly the right leader for Vermont Public at this time and I am excited about what lies ahead.”

Singh will formally begin his role as CEO of Vermont Public on October 1, 2024.