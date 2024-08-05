Calling all music lovers! Vermont Public is looking for our next music host
Vermont Public is looking to expand our locally-hosted music offerings, and we want to hear from you! If you’ve always wanted to create a music show that will reach Vermont Public’s statewide (and beyond!) audience, now is your chance.
Please include in your application:
- Contact information and a brief bio
- A description of your proposed program (title, genre, format, theme)
- Who you imagine being the ideal audience for your show
- A link to a demo or sample of your hosting and music selections.
Send us your pitch or any questions you may have.