Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Announcements

Calling all music lovers! Vermont Public is looking for our next music host

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:56 PM EDT
radio mixing board
iStock
Vermont Public is looking to expand our locally-hosted music offerings, and we want to hear from you!

Vermont Public is looking to expand our locally-hosted music offerings, and we want to hear from you! If you’ve always wanted to create a music show that will reach Vermont Public’s statewide (and beyond!) audience, now is your chance.

Please include in your application:

  • Contact information and a brief bio
  • A description of your proposed program (title, genre, format, theme)
  • Who you imagine being the ideal audience for your show
  • A link to a demo or sample of your hosting and music selections.

Send us your pitch or any questions you may have.
Tags
About Us Announcements
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories