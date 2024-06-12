Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public partners with Front Porch Forum on Citizens Agenda initiative during 2024 election season

Michelle Owens
Published June 12, 2024 at 2:14 PM EDT
Vermont Public has partnered with Front Porch Forum on outreach efforts for its Citizens Agenda initiative during the 2024 election season.

The Citizens Agenda model of election news coverage aims to put people — not preconceived ideas — at the center of the reporting process. To accomplish that, Vermont Public is taking its cues from Vermonters to ensure their concerns inform candidate debates, voter guides and more.

Vermont Public is traveling around the state throughout the year to hear from Vermonters in person and inviting participation online.

“We are so excited to partner with Front Porch Forum on this initiative — their forums are wide-reaching in the state and are a common place Vermonters go for community dialogue, “ said Eric Ford, director of content partnership at Vermont Public. “With their help, we hope to reach as many voters as possible.”

Front Porch Forum’s mission is to help neighbors connect and build resilient communities through civil and engaging local online forums. Using its regional networks of local online forums and engaged user base, the organization is spreading the word about the Citizens Agenda project.

“In our forums in every town in Vermont, neighbors share news, swap items, seek advice, and much more. It's about connection and civic dialogue,” said Michael Wood-Lewis, co-founder of Front Porch Forum. “We believe it's important that the issues that affect your home, neighborhood, and town are addressed by candidates running for office and covered in the media. By supporting the Citizens Agenda project, we want to help ensure that Vermonters’ voices are heard.”

