Announcements

Vermont Public wins four national awards from Public Media Journalists Association

Vermont Public | By Michelle Owens
Published June 6, 2024 at 8:10 AM EDT
A green and white background with the PMJA logo on one side and "Vermont Public wins four national awards from Public Media Journalists Association"
PMJA

Vermont Public has won four national awards for its coverage in 2023 from the Public Media Journalists Association:

“These entries exemplify some of what Vermont Public does best: sound-rich reporting, thought-provoking interviews, and profiles that take our audience along for a journey,” said Angela Evancie, senior vice president of content. “Across both subject matter and geography, they deliver on our promise to share ‘stories from every corner.’”
The PMJA Awards is the only national competition devoted to recognizing the best work in public media journalism. Awards are presented in five different size divisions representing public media organizations with as few as one to more than 30 newsroom employees. Vermont Public competes in Division E along with major metro public radio stations including WBUR in Boston, WBEZ in Chicago, and WNYC in New York.

“This year, we had over 1,450 entries from 144 different organizations in our awards contest,” said PMJA Executive Director Christine Paige Diers. “We’re proud to be able to recognize the great journalism across the country through this contest.”

In all, the PMJA is presenting 269 first and second place awards across 33 categories. The full list of winners is available here.
