'Call to Mind': A series on mental health awareness from WNYC

Vermont Public Staff
Published May 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Call to Mind/WNYC

Listen this week for Call to Mind, a special series from WNYC, exploring emerging research on vital mental health issues. Listen at noon each day this week for topics, like:

  • Probing the connection between mental illness and homelessness
  • Exploring the unique mental health challenges for Black women and girls
  • Coping with mental illness while incarcerated
  • Living with and managing schizophrenia
  • Revealing discussions about mental health issues after pregnancy

As Vermont Edition takes a break, join us for Call to Mind, May 27 through 31, on Vermont Public. Episodes one through four will be rebroadcast Monday through Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

Here’s how to listen on a radio, online, on your phone or smart speaker.

Vermont Edition will return to its regular schedule on June 3.
