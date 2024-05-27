'Call to Mind': A series on mental health awareness from WNYC

Listen this week for Call to Mind, a special series from WNYC, exploring emerging research on vital mental health issues. Listen at noon each day this week for topics, like:



Probing the connection between mental illness and homelessness

Exploring the unique mental health challenges for Black women and girls

Coping with mental illness while incarcerated

Living with and managing schizophrenia

Revealing discussions about mental health issues after pregnancy

As Vermont Edition takes a break, join us for Call to Mind, May 27 through 31, on Vermont Public. Episodes one through four will be rebroadcast Monday through Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

Here’s how to listen on a radio, online, on your phone or smart speaker.

Vermont Edition will return to its regular schedule on June 3.