'Call to Mind': A series on mental health awareness from WNYC
Listen this week for Call to Mind, a special series from WNYC, exploring emerging research on vital mental health issues. Listen at noon each day this week for topics, like:
- Probing the connection between mental illness and homelessness
- Exploring the unique mental health challenges for Black women and girls
- Coping with mental illness while incarcerated
- Living with and managing schizophrenia
- Revealing discussions about mental health issues after pregnancy
As Vermont Edition takes a break, join us for Call to Mind, May 27 through 31, on Vermont Public. Episodes one through four will be rebroadcast Monday through Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
Here’s how to listen on a radio, online, on your phone or smart speaker.
Vermont Edition will return to its regular schedule on June 3.