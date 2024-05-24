Vermont Public wins five 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Vermont Public has been honored with five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its journalism in 2023 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

"To have our work recognized in these categories is an honor, and a testament to the incredible range of skill and expertise on our content team" said Angela Evancie, senior vice president of content. "From of-the-moment news and fearless investigative reporting to candid conversations about race and innovative educational video, these entries demonstrate that public service journalism and storytelling can take many shapes, and all of them serve our audience in important ways.”

The winning coverage includes:



The Radio Television Digital News Association is the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism. Vermont Public competes in Region 10, encompassing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Regional winners are under consideration for National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced later this year.