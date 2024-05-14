Vermont Public partners with NOVA for second year as part of 'Science + Society' initiative

Vermont Public has collaborated with the award-winning PBS science series NOVA for a second year to produce and distribute digital-first content as part of the series’ national Science & Society initiative.

“Charting the waters: AI is changing how Vermont maps flood risks” is a short documentary available now at vermontpublic.org and on the station’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Produced by Vermont Edition Host and Senior Producer Mikaela Lefrak and Producer/Director Mike Dunn, the film explores whether floodplain maps made with artificial intelligence can help protect the state from future storms.

“After covering last summer's flooding for Vermont Public, I've been closely following all the fascinating work happening in our region to predict and prevent future flooding,” Lefrak said. “This project gave me the chance to learn about the field research and computational modeling going on at the University of Vermont, and I'm thrilled I got to work with my colleague Mike Dunn to tell this story through video.”

Vermont Public is one of seven public media stations working this year with NOVA, a production of GBH, to create, share, and amplify content centered around data. Supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the effort is part of a multi-year initiative by NOVA to pair its signature science documentaries with locally-driven community engagement and storytelling.

Vermont Public participated last year with two digital-first pieces about climate solutions.

Additionally, Vermont Public will air a new NOVA documentary, “Secrets in Your Data,” on Wednesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. on its main television channel, streaming at video.vermontpublic.org and pbs.org/nova, on NOVA’s YouTube channel, and via the PBS App.