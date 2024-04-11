Vermont Public to expand 1A, add The Daily to weekday radio schedule

Vermont Public is adding the second hour of one of NPR's flagship news programs, 1A, to our daily weekday lineup. 1A will now begin at 10 a.m., as On Point moves to 2 p.m.

We review our program schedule often to ensure we’re providing the best public service to our community. These and other updates to our midday, weeknight and weekend schedule will take effect on April 15, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the updates and when to listen.

Weekdays

10 a.m. - Noon: 1A (formerly 11 a.m. - noon)

1A is a show for a changing America. Every day, 1A convenes a conversation about the most important issues of our time. Hosted by Jenn White, the show takes a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world.

With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports and humor.

This change will bring you 1A live and in its entirety.

Monday - Thursday

2-3 p.m.: On Point (formerly 10-11 a.m. Monday-Friday)

On Point’s vibrant conversation covers everything from breaking news to ancient poetry, and features writers, politicians, journalists, artists, scientists and ordinary citizens from around the world. Hosted by Meghna Chakrabarti and produced by WBUR in Boston, each hour strives to make complicated issues understandable.

Note: Science Friday will continue airing at 2 p.m. on Fridays.

8 p.m.: The Daily

Hosted by Michael Barbaro and powered by The New York Times' newsroom, The Daily brings listeners the biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. The Daily focuses on just one or two stories each episode, offering listeners a 30-minute, deep, textured portrait of the characters and human stakes driving the news.

The Daily will continue to air Fridays at 7:30 p.m. following Vermont This Week at 7 p.m.

8:30 p.m.: Today, Explained (formerly Monday-Thursday at 2:30 p.m.)

Today, Explained is Vox’s award-winning daily news explainer show. Every weekday, hosts Noel King and Sean Rameswaram take on one essential news story that defines our moment, and bring listeners the context they need to understand it. Through on the ground reporting, discussions with journalists, academics, policymakers, and more, the Today, Explained team helps us understand every story and why it matters.

Thursdays

9 p.m.: The Middle (new program)

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a live national call-in talk show aimed at elevating the voices of Americans who live in “the middle”— geographically, politically or philosophically — as well as Americans who want to meet in the middle to find solutions to the biggest issues the country faces. As we approach a crucial election in 2024, these voices are more important than ever. The Middle opens a safe space to discuss different points of view without judgment, a non-partisan forum meant to bring Americans together and listen rather than to divide them.

Fridays

Noon: Left, Right & Center (new program)

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly politics show where we take on the tough, divisive issues you’re afraid to talk about with your own family. Hosted by former NPR Morning Edition Host David Greene.

We’re auditioning this show - please give it a listen and let us know what you think!

Saturdays

6 p.m.: World Cafe (new program)

For more than 30 years, World Cafe has been the place where public radio audiences get their first “before they were famous” look at emerging musicians and connect deeply with legendary performers. A celebrated music tastemaker, World Cafe spans an array of genres including singer-songwriter, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, R&B and soul.

World Cafe host Raina Douris and contributing host Kallao present a carefully curated music mix along with the central element of each daily show: an intimate conversation with an artist focusing on their craft, songwriting, and inspirations, combined with an exclusive musical performance.

Have questions, comments or feedback? Send us a message.