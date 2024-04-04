Upcoming Made Here Fund project has focus on Vermont seasons

The latest Made Here Fund project update comes from Onel Salazar Umanzor, who is creating a video about his and other Vermonter's experience with the region's changing seasons. Here's what Onel had to say:

"Going out to shoot photos and videos for this project has been a beautiful experience. Especially getting outside to film, I feel as if I've been given an opportunity to watch the Earth inhale and exhale from the spring through the bitter cold of winter. I'm able to give the video more depth and dimension with these shots, and I'm really excited about that.

The process of creating this video has led me to ask many people about the seasons, and learn much more about them. This year has been very productive, and thankfully everything is going to plan. Nature itself has formed the dynamic of the video in the right order, which I love. I'm not the one who decides when I will finish, I just have to wait for the season to change so I have the opportunity to film.

Finding time to get out to film has had its complications. Often I would be working during a beautiful day and would get anxious that I would miss my opportunity. Sometimes I would figure out a way to leave work early so that I could get out and film a gorgeous day. I didn't take it as a difficulty though, just as part of the process. In general this has been a really great experience."

See a short teaser video of Onel's project below: