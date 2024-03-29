Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Merch alert: Limited edition Vermont solar eclipse T-shirts available now

Vermont Public | By Michelle Owens
Published March 29, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT
We're gearing up (literally!) for the the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. Our limited edition solar eclipse T-shirts commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event with the abstract Vermont outline from our logo showing the eclipse's path in gradients of orange or purple.

Available in youth sizes S-L and adult sizes XS-4XL for a limited time. Head to the Vermont Public store now to pick up limited edition tees for the whole family!
