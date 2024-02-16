Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public's merch store has arrived!

Published February 16, 2024 at 2:27 PM EST
We’ve received so many requests for a Vermont Public store over the years, and we're happy to announce that it’s finally here!

Head to store.vermontpublic.org to browse our core collection of Vermont Public t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, totes and more, as well as merch from your favorite local shows including Brave Little StateHomegoingsMade Here and But Why.

We’ll be adding new designs and items to the store regularly, so keep an eye out for new drops. Have an idea or request? We're all ears! Get in touch with us anytime at hello@vermontpublic.org.
