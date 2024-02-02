Vermont Public to provide extensive coverage of total solar eclipse on April 8

Vermont Public is teaming up with the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium to provide live coverage of the total solar eclipse, along with educational resources and experiences to help Vermont families prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime event on April 8, 2024.

This is the only total solar eclipse to travel across Mexico, the United States, and Canada during the 21st century. The northern half of Vermont will be in the final path of totality, and those areas will experience up to 3 1/2 minutes of complete or partial darkness between 3:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

On April 8, Vermont Public will host a live event at the Fairbanks Museum, alongside a full line-up of educational and hands-on programming as part of the museum and planetarium's “Sun + Moon + You” series. Vermont Public will broadcast live from the Fairbanks in St. Johnsbury from 3-4 p.m. on its radio and television stations, as well as streaming on its YouTube channel. The live coverage will be hosted by But Why’s Jane Lindholm and Mark Breen, the museum’s planetarium director.

In the weeks and months leading up to the eclipse, Vermont Public will provide ongoing news coverage, special TV programming and education resources, including:



A digital hub at vermontpublic.org/eclipse with eclipse information, including an interactive map of the path of totality, updated listings of viewing events, and all of Vermont Public's coverage of eclipse preparations around the state.

Eclipse learning guides for use by schools, teachers and homeschooling families. The guides provide videos, podcasts, lesson plans and activities for kids pre-K through grade 12.

A video special focusing on the history, mechanics and significance of solar eclipses, and a lesson on how to make your own eclipse viewing glasses.

Eye on the Night Sky, which airs weekdays at 4:48 p.m. on Vermont Public’s main radio station, will broadcast special eclipse-themed episodes the weeks of March 25 and April 1.

Radio, TV and digital coverage from regional and national partners including NPR, PBS, and the New England News Collaborative

Special episodes of ECHO’s Science and Stories video series beginning February 26 at 7 a.m. on Vermont Public’s main television channel and YouTube.

NOVA: The Great American Eclipse special on April 3 at 8 p.m. on Vermont Public’s main television channel and livestream.

Music to accompany the eclipse on April 8 on Vermont Public Classical’s radio stations and livestream.

An on-demand music playlist to enjoy on April 8, curated by Vermont Public’s classical music hosts.

Find all the ways to follow live coverage at vermontpublic.org/eclipse.