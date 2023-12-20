Made Here Fund Project Update: Small Vermont Businesses In Small Vermont Towns

Here's a new update from Rocket about his in-progress Made Here Fund project.

Rocket

Project: Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns

The last few months have been intensely focused on story building - pre-production and on-site filming. We've been on site several times to gather footage for seven different stories. Three of those have been shaped into narratives of varying degrees of refinement. We keep going back and forth debating how long/detailed these pieces should be. We went from 5-6 minutes to 18-20 and settled at 7-10 minutes. We've decided to slow the pace from our traditional work to fewer fast cuts, so as to let the voices of each featured business shine through more powerfully.

courtesy: Rocket Blair Marvin, co-owner of Elmore Mountain Bread, one of the subjects of Rocket's video series

We've had our share of production challenges along the way - coordinating with businesses who are all busy operating and often not able to communicate quickly, as well as travel distances and planning for weather. Also, we are still seeking funding for the production, which has added time to the production schedule.

I've developed a real knack for opening doors. I'm learning to keep things lean and about staggered project development. Managing lots of details simultaneously across concurrent projects is a job unto itself! I love being out in the field, but am always learning more about ways to pitch, present, and create a comfortable environment to coax people who are less camera friendly to be the most themselves.

