Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here Fund Project Update: Small Vermont Businesses In Small Vermont Towns

Vermont Public | By Eric Ford
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
Video still featuring Blair Marvin, co-owner of Elmore Mountain Bread
Courtesy: Rocket
Still from Rocket's in process video series, featuring Blair Marvin, co-owner of Elmore Mountain Bread

Here's a new update from Rocket about his in-progress Made Here Fund project.

Rocket
Project: Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns

The last few months have been intensely focused on story building - pre-production and on-site filming. We've been on site several times to gather footage for seven different stories. Three of those have been shaped into narratives of varying degrees of refinement. We keep going back and forth debating how long/detailed these pieces should be. We went from 5-6 minutes to 18-20 and settled at 7-10 minutes. We've decided to slow the pace from our traditional work to fewer fast cuts, so as to let the voices of each featured business shine through more powerfully.

Woman smiles at camera in front of racks of bread
courtesy: Rocket
Blair Marvin, co-owner of Elmore Mountain Bread, one of the subjects of Rocket's video series

We've had our share of production challenges along the way - coordinating with businesses who are all busy operating and often not able to communicate quickly, as well as travel distances and planning for weather. Also, we are still seeking funding for the production, which has added time to the production schedule.

I've developed a real knack for opening doors. I'm learning to keep things lean and about staggered project development. Managing lots of details simultaneously across concurrent projects is a job unto itself! I love being out in the field, but am always learning more about ways to pitch, present, and create a comfortable environment to coax people who are less camera friendly to be the most themselves.

Stay tuned for more project updates as folks get to the halfway mark of their projects!
Tags
About Us Made Here Fund
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford
Latest Stories