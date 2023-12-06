Vermont Public and Darn Tough team up to offer limited edition socks

Supporting Vermont Public may already give you a fuzzy feeling, but our newest member benefit will literally keep you warm.

This fall, we teamed up with Darn Tough to offer a limited edition pair of Vermont Public socks. Get a pair for yourself during our December membership drive when you make a gift of $144 or more, or become a monthly sustainer at $12 a month.

Designed by Vermont Public, the socks prominently feature Holstein cows enjoying their favorite Vermont Public content on the moo-ve! You’ll spot one listening to Vermont Public Classical. Another is reading the news on their tablet, while the third is enjoying our TV programming. In the background you’ll also see Camel’s Hump and one of our transmitters on Mt. Mansfield.

Once we came up with the initial design, it was sent to Darn Tough to be adjusted to fit their knitting machines. The company produced 1,500 pairs of these limited edition socks.

We hope you love these socks as much as we do.