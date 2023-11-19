Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Join the Great Thanksgiving Listen with StoryCorps

Published November 19, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST
Vermont Public invites you to participate in The Great Listen this holiday season. Capture conversations with friends and loved ones as you gather for Thanksgiving and other festivities this holiday season.

The Great Listen encourages young people — and people of all ages — to create an oral history of our times by recording an interview with an elder, mentor, friend, or someone they admire. Participants can record an interview with someone in the same room using the free StoryCorps App or record with someone in a different location using a remote recording platform called StoryCorps Connect. As you gather with family and friends this holiday season—it’s a great time to capture these conversations for the StoryCorps archive.

Want some tips on how to start a conversation? Check out these prompts from StoryCorps.

