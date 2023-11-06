Introducing the But Why Fan Club

But Why, Vermont Public’s international podcast for curious kids, has launched the But Why Fan Club, a new membership program to support the show.

Membership augments the cost of production, ensuring that the program remains accessible to children across the world. And in addition to the warm fuzzies fan club members feel from making sure high-quality kids programming is available to everyone, supporters also get more tangible perks by joining.

The But Why Fan Club offers three different membership levels: Fan, Big Fan, and Super Fan. Each level offers different benefits including a welcome kit, monthly activity newsletters, a discount to the But Why merch store, and access to virtual meet and greet events.

“We’re excited to connect with kids and adults in a new way through this fan club,” said Jane Lindholm, But Why’s host and executive producer. “Community support is one of the pillars of public media, and But Why is no different. This fan club gives people who appreciate what we do a chance to sustain us financially as we continue to explore the thousands of “why’s” that come into our inbox from curious kids all over the world.”

But Why is produced by Vermont Public, which is funded almost exclusively by community support from individuals and local businesses. Fan Club donations will be collected by Vermont Public on behalf of But Why. The But Why Fan Club is currently available in the United States, and will open internationally in 2024.