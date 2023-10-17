Calling all young musicians! Vermont Public Classical will host From The Top auditions in March 2024

Do you have an aspiring young musician in your life? Give them a chance to be heard nationwide by auditioning for From The Top right here in Vermont. Vermont Public Classical is hosting regional auditions for the beloved show on March 21, 2024.

Auditions are open to students ages 8-18 who are high school juniors or younger. The program, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, airs Sundays at 5 p.m. on Vermont Public Classical. Each week, the show features the stories and performances of talented classically-trained young musicians from across the country and can be heard on nearly 200 stations nationwide.

From The Top staff will conduct these auditions virtually. Vermont Public will provide the Zoom connection and private space for those who wish to audition!

Sign Up & FAQ

Auditions will take place at Vermont Public’s Stetson Studio One at 365 Troy Avenue in Colchester, on Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 2-7 p.m.

Sign up to audition here.

Does From the Top only feature classical music?

From The Top is aired on classical radio stations nationwide. Because of this, the program does not veer too widely from the classical genre. However, they are interested in music that combines traditions! Contact auditions@fromthetop.org if you have a question about your genre of music.

What should I bring to the audition?

1-2 pieces of solo repertoire. If you have two contrasting pieces, excellent, but if you have only one piece that you are comfortable sharing at this time, that is perfectly fine! Accompaniment is welcome but absolutely not required (we have a piano in the studio that may be used for auditions or accompaniment).

What else should I expect at the audition?

Just be yourself. Part of the audition will include an informal chat. You do not need to prepare anything for this, the program just likes to get a sense of who you are. It is very informal and they use the answers in your application to guide the conversation.