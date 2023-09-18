'Click Here': A series on cybersecurity from WNYC

Listen to Vermont Public this Monday through Friday at noon for a special series on cybersecurity from WNYC. Click Here is hosted by NPR’s Dina Temple-Raston, who brings us stories of the people making and breaking our digital world.

As Vermont Edition takes a break, join us for Click Here, Sept. 18 through 22, on Vermont Public. Episodes one through four will be rebroadcast Monday through Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

Here’s how to listen on a radio, online, on your phone or smart speaker.

Vermont Edition will return to its regular schedule on Sept. 25.