Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


About Us
Announcements

Vermont Public fund drive raises over $875,000 for VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund

Vermont Public | By Michelle Owens
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Dan Smith and Scott Finn, two white men wearing suits, are seen from behind speaking to a video camera in a film studio with bright lights.
Katie Miller
/
Vermont Public
Dan Smith (left) of the Vermont Community Foundation and Scott Finn (right) of Vermont Public film a video appeal to raise funds for the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund with the Vermont Public video production crew in their Winooski, VT, studios in July.

This week, Vermont Public will present the Vermont Community Foundation with more than $875,000 raised in its recent flood relief fundraiser to benefit the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023.

The weeklong effort inspired 4,454 to help affected communities rebuild and recover from the catastrophic flooding caused by heavy rainfall last month.

“We don’t just report on our community, we’re living this too, and we wanted to help,” said Vermont Public President & CEO Scott Finn. “This outpouring of support from our audience went beyond anything we imagined.”

The fund will support emergency needs, families, farms, main street businesses and communities that were affected across the state and will play an important role as the Foundation works with local nonprofits, state government, relief organizations, and other partners to help put Vermont back together.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Vermont Public listeners, viewers, and others who contributed to this special fund drive for flood relief. They heard the call to action, they saw the tremendous need, and they contributed in ways that will help the many people and communities across Vermont affected by the recent flooding,” said Dan Smith, president & CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation.

“Already, our VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund has awarded over $1 million in grants to more than 50 nonprofits that are helping businesses and farms recover, providing food and shelter for people displaced by the flooding, and assisting towns as they tackle the enormous task of cleaning up,” Smith said. “This contribution to the fund from the Vermont Public audience and others will help maintain and build the momentum needed to advance the recovery and assist the people and places that need it the most.”

Vermont Public applied for and received a special waiver from the Federal Communications Commission, permitting the station to use its airwaves to raise funds for another cause.

Vermont Public continues to provide essential coverage on the flooding and recovery efforts at vermontpublic.org/flood and on its broadcast and social media platforms.

Tags
About Us AnnouncementsPress Release
Michelle Owens
Michelle leads the team that oversees station branding and marketing, communications, audience services, events and audience engagement initiatives. She joined Vermont Public in 2002 as an administrative associate and has worn many hats in the areas of audience services, membership, marketing and communications.
See stories by Michelle Owens
Related Content