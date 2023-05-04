How to watch the coronation of King Charles

The United Kingdom’s King Charles III will officially be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6. Live coverage begins Saturday at 2:30 a.m. EST. Here's how to tune in.



Return to this page on Saturday morning to watch a live video stream of the coronation from NPR.



Watch the coronation on Vermont Public’s main TV channel through our livestream or your TV provider. PBS will carry live coverage from roughly 2:30 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.



You can also listen early Saturday morning on Vermont Public's BBC stream, or on our HD-3 radio channel.

Vermont Public will also air the following special coverage on our livestream and main TV channel.