How to watch the coronation of King Charles

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published May 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
King Charles and Camilla, queen consort, greet well-wishers from the balcony of Hamburg's city hall in Germany on March 31. It was Charles' first state visit as king.
John MacDougall
/
AFP via Getty Images
King Charles and Camilla, queen consort, greet well-wishers from the balcony of Hamburg's city hall in Germany on March 31. It was Charles' first state visit as king.

The United Kingdom’s King Charles III will officially be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6. Live coverage begins Saturday at 2:30 a.m. EST. Here's how to tune in.

  • Return to this page on Saturday morning to watch a live video stream of the coronation from NPR.
  • Watch the coronation on Vermont Public’s main TV channel through our livestream or your TV provider. PBS will carry live coverage from roughly 2:30 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
  • You can also listen early Saturday morning on Vermont Public's BBC stream, or on our HD-3 radio channel.

Vermont Public will also air the following special coverage on our livestream and main TV channel.

  • The Coronation: A Day to Remember will showcase high points from throughout the day. Saturday, 6:30-8:00 p.m.
  • Charles R: The Making of a Monarch. The documentary explores the past 74 years that Charles has been a king in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras. Saturday, 8:00-9:00 p.m.
  • Sing for the King tells the story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation. Sunday, 2:00-3:00 p.m.
  • The Coronation Concert. Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headline the concert showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle. As this is a live event, the end time is approximate. LIVE, Sunday, 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Vermont Public Staff
