Hold On: A Series of Call-Ins About Mental Health from WNYC
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and by all accounts, we are not okay. We know there’s a mental health crisis happening and that a lot of us aren’t getting the help we and our families need. We don’t know how to get help, we don’t have access to help, or really know what it would feel like or how it goes. Then there’s those of us who know it well, and those of us who are the helpers. So, let’s all talk.
Listen Thursday evenings May 4, May 11 and May 18 for “Hold On” - a special series on mental health from WNYC. Hosted by Anna Sale, this live, nationwide program will feature conversations with mental health experts and your phone calls. Tune in Thursday night from 8 to 10. Here’s how to listen on a radio, online, on your phone or smart speaker.
If you’re looking for information specifically focused on youth mental health, check out this Ken Burns documentary that premiered last summer. The two-part series, called Hiding in Plain Sight, takes an intimate look at 20 young people who spoke openly about the challenges they face with anxiety, depression, addiction and more. The film featured two Vermonters - hear their conversation with Vermont Public’s Mitch Wertlieb here.