Hold On: A Series of Call-Ins About Mental Health from WNYC

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and by all accounts, we are not okay. We know there’s a mental health crisis happening and that a lot of us aren’t getting the help we and our families need. We don’t know how to get help, we don’t have access to help, or really know what it would feel like or how it goes. Then there’s those of us who know it well, and those of us who are the helpers. So, let’s all talk.

Listen Thursday evenings May 4, May 11 and May 18 for “Hold On” - a special series on mental health from WNYC. Hosted by Anna Sale, this live, nationwide program will feature conversations with mental health experts and your phone calls. Tune in Thursday night from 8 to 10. Here’s how to listen on a radio, online, on your phone or smart speaker .