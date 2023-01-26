‘Says You’ ending production; listen for ‘Notes From America’ on Sunday evenings at 6 p.m.

Says You, the weekly public radio quiz program, is ending production after 27 years. The final episode will air on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. Beginning Sunday, Feb. 5, listen for Notes From America with Kai Wright from WYNC.

Says You was created by Richard Sher in 1996 – the product of his talent and passion for language and puzzles. Sher loved Vermont and brought the show to our region many times over the years. After Sher died in 2015, his wife, Laura, took over production of the program.

Notes From America is a show about the unfinished business of our history, and how we break its grip on our future. Each week, host Kai Wright invites listeners to gather for live, intimate conversations and deeply reported stories that wrestle with these questions.

The goal of the show is to foster curiosity and connection, rather than seeking debate and stoking conflict. The community is invited to participate, not merely listen.

As always, we hope you’ll listen and let us know what you think! Get in touch anytime at hello@vermontpublic.org.