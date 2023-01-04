Jan. 25 | Building Supportive Communities

Join Vermont Public and the Vermont Family Network as we gather to discuss strategies to build supportive communities for those with Autism. With the help of clips from the PBS Film In a Different Key and our panel of educators, advocates, and those living with Autism we’ll present ways you can help. We also invite you to share your thoughts and questions throughout this interactive event. Moderated by Vermont Edition host/senior producer Connor Cyrus.

Meet our panelists:

Paul Yoon (he/him) serves as Senior Advisor for Inclusive Excellence in the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at The University of Vermont where he provides intellectual leadership for initiatives that align with the university’s strategic DEI priorities. He is also a doctoral student in the Educational Leadership and Policy Studies program at UVM and he is a Partner with CQ Strategies, a Vermont-based consultancy, which is committed to justice, equity, and social justice work.

Dr. Jacqui Kelleher (she/her) is Executive Director of Vermont Family Network whose mission is to empower and support all Vermont children, youth, and families, especially those with disabilities, disorders, or special health needs. Dr. Kelleher also worked as the State Director of Special Education with the Vermont Agency of Education where she oversaw the implementation of special education policies, practices, and procedures with federal and state laws for districts in the state.

Teagen Comeau (they/them) is a Vermont Resident who has Autism and ADHD, who has experienced challenges and successes in public schools, higher education, and as an employee. They are currently a special education paraprofessional working with students with autism. Teagen is an activist for disability rights, as well as active in unions, politics, LGBTQ+ issues. They successfully completed a degree in Biology with minors in Chemistry and Spanish.

Tyler Comeau (he/him) is autistic, has ADHD, and also experienced a PK-12 journey with an IEP and community support. He graduated with a BA in Communications with minors in English and Fine Arts. He is an aspiring filmmaker and a graduate student at UCLA's School of Theater, Film & Television. He has also been a disability rights advocate and educator, speaking to his experiences as an individual on the autism spectrum and providing tips and techniques for inclusive systems and incorporating identity first language.

Tyler and Teagen are 25-year old identical twins known nationally for their work in self-advocacy and their film projects promoting understanding, acceptance, and inclusion. They are also 2019 graduates of the New Hampshire Leadership Series on Disability Rights Advocacy.

