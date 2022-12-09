Antiques Roadshow’s Vermont episodes to air Spring 2023: here’s how to watch

Get excited! Antiques Roadshow has announced broadcast dates for three episodes filmed at the Shelburne Museum in July.

The Vermont shows will conclude the 27th season of Antiques Roadshow with three one-hour broadcasts on our main television channel and live stream at 8 p.m. on April 24, May 1 and May 8.

Season 27 of PBS’s most-watched ongoing series premieres Monday, January 2, 2023. Other episodes this season take place at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville, Tenn.; Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho.; Santa Fe’s Museum Hill in Santa Fe, N.M.; Filoli in Woodside, Calif.

More than 2,000 people from all over the northeast attended the event on July 12 in the hopes of getting their thrifted finds and family heirlooms appraised by the show's team of experts. It was the program’s first time visiting the state.

1 of 4 — bird-cage-ars-shelburne-20220712.jpg Scenes from Antiques Roadshow at Shelburne Museum on July 12, 2022. Alison Redlich 2 of 4 — happy-painting-ars-shelburne-20220712.jpg Scenes from Antiques Roadshow at Shelburne Museum on July 12, 2022. Alison Redlich 3 of 4 — snowshoes-ars-shelburne-redlich-20220712.jpg Scenes from Antiques Roadshow at Shelburne Museum on July 12, 2022. Alison Redlich 4 of 4 — volunteers-ars-shelburne-redlich-20220712.jpeg Scenes from Antiques Roadshow at Shelburne Museum on July 12, 2022. Alison Redlich

The announcement from Antiques Roadshow teased one item that drew appraisers’ attention in Vermont:

“Presidential memorabilia can be hot collectibles and maybe none more than a sizzling briefcase owned and used by John F. Kennedy in the 1950s and brought to ROADSHOW in Shelburne, VT! The briefcase was gifted to the guest’s cobbler uncle by JFK who after leaving it in the shop following a shoeshine said, 'Charlie, you keep it' on his next visit.”

Which of your friends and neighbors made the cut? What other interesting Vermont antiques were unearthed for this appraisal event? Stay tuned for our announcement of community watch parties where we can celebrate the excitement of Antiques Roadshow’s visit to Shelburne Museum!