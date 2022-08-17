Vermont Public wins two National Edward R. Murrow Awards, including 'Excellence in Innovation'

Vermont Public has won two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for its journalism in 2021 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The winning coverage is in the small market radio category for Digital , a collection of digital reporting, and Excellence in Innovation: “ 20 Years Later: Vermonters Remember Sept. 11 .”

As part of the station’s remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, reporters and producers worked closely with Vermonters to share their own stories through words, audio, video and photography. The result was nearly 70 stories shared both on radio and online.

“We are honored that so many trusted us with their stories for this project,” said Sarah Ashworth, senior vice president of content. “This award shows that a simple concept can have great impact, and it’s the kind of work we want to continue to build on as a new public media organization.”

The Radio Television Digital News Association is the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism. Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

“Being recognized for digital and innovation is especially important as Vermont Public seeks to serve a broader and more diverse audience,” said Vermont Public President & CEO Scott Finn. “It’s a testament to our hardworking, creative team and our more than 40,000 members.”