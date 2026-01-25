Winter storm dumps snow across CT, motorists advised to avoid roads

A winter storm pounded Connecticut Sunday, bringing significant snowfall and travel disruptions.

Snow accumulations of up to 20 inches were possible in parts of Connecticut.

Snow continued to fall into the evening. Several school districts announced closures Monday. State executive office buildings are also closed Monday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Connecticut through Monday. Motorists are advised to stay off the roads.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

1 of 4 — January 25, 2026 - snow Snow removal equipment making it's way through fog and snow covered roads in Storrs early Sunday January 25, 2026 as snow accumulations of up to 20 inches are expected in parts of Connecticut through Monday. The snow is expected to fall rapidly, with over two inches falling each hour Sunday afternoon and evening. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 2 of 4 — January 25, 2026- Heavy Snow Visibility drops and snow accumulates along Silver Lane in Manchester on January 25, 2026. Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public 3 of 4 — January 25, 2026 - snow Snow removal equipment clears roads in Storrs early Sunday January 25, 2026 as snow accumulations of up to 20 inches are expected in parts of Connecticut through Monday. The snow is expected to fall rapidly, with over two inches falling each hour Sunday afternoon and evening. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 4 of 4 — storm.jpg Snow is beginning to accumulate on I95 in downtown Stamford, on 1/25/26. Governor Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency and asked drivers to stay off the roads as crews clear the roads. Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public

“We want to get the word out that it will be extremely dangerous to be on the roads,” Lamont said in a statement. “I am strongly urging everybody to make plans now to be at a specific location on Sunday morning and remain there for the duration of the storm."

Lamont signed an order banning commercial vehicles from traveling on all limited access highways in Connecticut beginning at noon on Sunday. The order remains in effect until further notice.

Josh Morgan, communication director for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), echoed Lamont's message.

“We’ve been telling people to stay home, stay safe, stay off the road," Morgan said.

Stamford resident Maya Spruill was in no rush to head outside. Spruill admired the snow from the comfort of her house.

“Born and raised in Connecticut so I feel like if I didn’t like it, I probably would have moved," Spruill said. "I prefer for it not to snow because of the shoveling and just getting in and out and my bones getting freezing cold. But I do like the way it hits the trees and how beautiful it is.”

Southern Connecticut can expect total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches. Sleet may mix in with the snow late this evening, the National Weather Service says.

1 of 4 — January 25, 2026 - snow An early morning walk with an umbrella for protection plowing through snow in Storrs early Sunday January 25, 2026. Snow accumulations of up to 20 inches are expected in parts of Connecticut through Monday. The snow is expected to fall rapidly, with over two inches falling each hour Sunday afternoon and evening. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 2 of 4 — January 25, 2026- Heavy Snow Visibility drops and snow accumulates along Silver Lane in Manchester on January 25, 2026. Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public 3 of 4 — snow.jpg A first look at the coming storm this morning in Simsbury January 25th 2026. A winter storm warning is in effect for Connecticut through Monday as snow accumulations of up to 20 inches are expected in parts of Connecticut. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 4 of 4 — January 25, 2026- Heavy Snow Visibility drops and snow accumulates but deliveries continue along residential roads in East Hartford on January 25, 2026. Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

In northern Connecticut, snow accumulations could be between 12 and 20 inches. The snow is expected to fall rapidly, with over two inches falling each hour Sunday afternoon and evening.

In Hartford, Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said city public works employees were hard at work on Sunday evening, including 53 plow drivers.

“This is the biggest snowstorm we've had in over a decade,” Arulampalam said. “It is near white-out conditions out there. The snow is going to continue to fall heavily between now and midnight, and we are asking people to continue to stay off the roads.”

Arulampalam said Hartford residents had taken heed of warnings.

“The level of compliance has been great,” the mayor said. “People stayed off the roads. People really are staying inside.”

“Hartford's our very best when we check on each other, when we care for one another, and I think we're seeing that in the storm,” Arulampalam said.

Sunday afternoon first responders reported multiple single-vehicle crashes, according to CTDOT.

“There’s widespread, heavy accumulation across the state,” said Morgan, the CTDOT spokesperson. “It absolutely has ratcheted up in intensity, [with a] really significant impact to travel.”

Morgan said hundreds of plow drivers had been activated and begun to clear roads across Connecticut, and they’re expected to work well into Monday.

“Once that snow stops falling, there's still a lot of plowing that has to be done,” Morgan said. “They're not going to go home at 7 a.m. tomorrow. They're going to be out well into the day, because there's a lot of accumulation, a lot of snow. We haven't had snowfall accumulation like this in several years.”

Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public Three plow trucks clear snow as they pass along Tresser Boulevard in Stamford CT, on 1/25/26. CT DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan asked residents to stay away from the roads in order for the plow trucks to clear the roads.

Morgan encouraged residents to stay off the roads for the rest of Sunday and to check the Department of Transportation’s travel advisory website before leaving home on Monday, as travel could still be impacted by the storm.

In a 5 p.m. press briefing, state officials gave an update on crashes and injuries.

“We’ve had 51 non-injury crashes, two injury crashes … and we’ve responded to 135 other traffic-related calls for service,” said Col. Daniel Loughman, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police.

“We did have one significant incident on the highway: on I-95, we did have a bus crash,” Loughman said, adding that five people were hospitalized from that incident.

State Emergency Management Director William Turner said that there had been no reported injuries or fatalities from the storm other than the traffic injuries.

Officials urged patience and caution as the snowstorm moves out and cleanup continues Monday.

“Your schools will be closed tomorrow, Most businesses, I think, will be closed tomorrow,” Lamont said. “Stay off the roads.”

With roads closed, some like Spruill, tried to make the most of the heavy snowfall, she said the storm reminded her of her childhood.

“Might do a snow angel, not really sure yet,” Spruill said.

This story has been updated. Connecticut Public's Eddy Martinez, Chris Polansky and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.