No confirmed reports of ICE activity at Manchester schools

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins,
Lau Guzmán
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:12 PM EST
Morning drop-off at Hillside Middle School in Manchester.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Morning drop-off at Hillside Middle School in Manchester.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available. 

The Manchester School District says it has not received any substantiated reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity at its schools as of Thursday morning and would continue to monitor the situation.

The Manchester Police Department said in a statement to NHPR Thursday morning that Police Chief Peter Marr “has no credible information about an increased ICE presence” in the city.

District leadership notified staff late Wednesday that it had received multiple reports of "heightened tension and stress" related to reports of ICE activity in the city. The district said it has policies in place if ICE or other federal law enforcement officers come to a school.

Though the start of the school day seemed to proceed as usual at Manchester schools Thursday morning.

Like all visitors, ICE officers are required to check in at the front office and confirm their identity. The district said law enforcement agents must provide documents or court orders outlining the reason for their visit. The district said it complies with “all legal orders.”

Federal agents and law enforcement officers must show a warrant signed by a judge to enter a school without the school's permission.

The Manchester School District is the largest in the state, and has the most diverse student body, with over 60 languages spoken.

In the email to staff Wednesday, district leadership said the priority is to provide a “safe, welcoming, and supportive” environment for students and families.

“Please be attentive to any students who may express worry or anxiety related to immigration concerns and connect them with the appropriate school-based supports,” the email said.

The attention in Manchester comes as ICE has launched a widespread enforcement action targeting communities in the neighboring state of Maine. While the exact scope of ICE’s efforts in Maine remains unclear, residents in Portland and other communities have reported seeing masked law enforcement officers making traffic stops and detaining drivers in recent days, according to Maine Public and the Boston Globe.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire.
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR.
