Political tensions and rhetoric rising in Maine as federal crackdown on immigration begins

The increased presence of federal law enforcement in Maine is raising tensions in some communities — and among state political leaders.

Republicans are welcoming federal immigration agents and accusing Democrats, including Gov. Janet Mills, of inflammatory rhetoric that could endanger federal agents and the public. Democrats, meanwhile, respond that they are looking out for the civil rights of Maine residents in the wake of the heavy-handed tactics seen in Minneapolis and other cities.

The full extent of the federal operation in Maine remains unclear even as reports begin emerging about detentions and communities targeted by immigration agents. Mills said Wednesday that her administration is maintaining close contact with officials in Portland and Lewiston — two cities frequently mentioned as likely targets of immigration enforcement — and with organizations across the state.

"If the Federal government has warrants, then it should show them," Mills said in a statement on Wednesday. "But if they are separating working mothers from young children, solely because they sought freedom here and have committed no crime, then the Federal government is only sowing intimidation and fear and fostering division and suspicion among neighbors — none of which is welcome.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, Republican lawmakers accused Democrats — including Mills — of fanning the flames of fear.

"The governor's remarks last week have really served to only escalate tensions and concerns, particularly around public safety, both for law enforcement and the general public here in the state of Maine," said Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart of Presque Isle.

Stewart was referring to a 3-minute video released by Mills on Jan. 14 as state and municipal officials began hearing about a surge in federal law enforcement coming to Maine. In that video, Mills pledged to protect the safety and the rights of Maine residents and urged anyone protesting to so peacefully and to "meet any hostility with reserve and resolve."

But Mills added: "To the Federal government I say this: if your plan is to come here to be provocative and to undermine the civil rights of Maine residents, do not be confused – those tactics are not welcome here."

Stewart described the situation since last week as a feeding frenzy on the political left. And Stewart said that frenzy is being led or inspired by Democratic leaders like Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows as they run for higher office. Mills is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins while Bellows hopes to win the Democratic ticket to succeed Mills.

"And unfortunately what our concern is with that, as things continue to escalate in that regard, you are going to see people take what she says to heart, take what other Democratic leaders say and take it seriously," Stewart said. "And when that happens, the end result is going to be that people get hurt."

That's a concern echoed by police officials.

In a rare statement issued last weekend, the Maine Law Enforcement Coalition raised concerns about "inflammatory political rhetoric and misleading public narratives" without naming names.

"The Maine Law Enforcement Coalition calls on elected officials, advocacy groups, and media outlets to act responsibly," said the coalition, whose members include the Maine Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Maine State Law Enforcement Association, the Maine Association of Police and the Maine State Troopers Association. "De-escalation, accuracy, and accountability must take precedence over political gain. Public safety depends on it."

Not all Democrats are unified in their messaging.

On Wednesday, Democratic Congressman Jared Golden, who lives in Lewiston, released a statement saying that as long as the federal law enforcement operations are targeting individuals who have engaged in criminal activities then "I believe it legitimately serves the public interest."

In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, a deputy assistant director at ICE said the surge in Maine that they've dubbed operation "Catch of the day" is targeting approximately 1,400 people with such offenses as drug trafficking, assault, sexual assault of children and driving under the influence. The Fox News report said that 50 people had been detained on Tuesday.

But Senate President Mattie Daughtry, a Democrat from Brunswick, said federal officials have not been responsive to the state.

"We're getting more information from watching Fox News than from official communications," Daughtry said.

Daughtry flatly rejected Republican suggestions that Mills and other Democratic leaders have been using inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence against federal agents or others. She said Democrats are urging people to behave peacefully — but also to know their rights.

"When we are seeing families separated, people scared, people not leaving their homes and the fact that people are concerned that they could be pulled over just for being black or brown — that is something that I will continue to say is wrong," Daughtry said. "And I can say that civilly and continue to have that conversation. And if folks think that me speaking out against that is violent rhetoric then I really urge them to . . . check themselves and make sure that they are willing to have a dialogue. Because it takes both voices."

State Sen. Rick Bennett of Oxford, who recently withdrew from the Republican Party and is running for governor as an independent, said he is also hearing that people are afraid. And Bennett believes that's the intention of the Trump administration.

"We can't rise to take the bait," said Bennett, a former chairman of the Maine Republican Party. "I think there is an effort by the White House and the administration in Washington to, as I said, scare people and to provoke. So I think we have to be measured. I think we have to take each step at a time and see what actually happens."

Bennett also blames the Trump administration for increasing the temperature around immigration.

"It's one thing for Republicans to say let's lower the temperature," Bennett said. "And I agree. But maybe they should be telling that to the people they support in Washington."

Back at Tuesday's Republican press conference at the State House, Stewart and his House counterpart, Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor, said they are asking for a sit-down meeting with Mills to discuss the issue.

In the meantime, they called on the governor and other Democrats to drop what Faulkingham described as the state's antagonistic and "almost insurrectionist approach towards the federal government." Faulkingham criticized some Democratic talk of "lawless" federal agents who he said are being sent to Maine to enforce the law and root out fraud.

"The talk that I would like to see is that we are going to cooperate with federal law enforcement — that these are the same FBI, border patrol and ICE agents that have faithfully served the U.S. government for many years and that we are going to cooperate with them to get to the bottom of this," Faulkingham said.

Neither the Mills administration nor spokesmen for the Republican leaders responded to follow-up requests about whether that meeting has been scheduled.