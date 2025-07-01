Hartford provides $1 million for summer youth jobs program

The city of Hartford will provide $1 million for a summer jobs program for local youth after it was thrown in jeopardy when its major provider abruptly shut down.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam announced the new funding at a press conference Tuesday at local nonprofit Our Piece of the Pie.

“This is a priority to us, and we will continue to make this a priority to us,” Arulampalam said.

Our Piece of the Pie (OPP) is one of a handful of organizations in Hartford that carry out the Summer Youth Employment and Learning Program. It’s a statewide initiative that connects low-income teenagers and young adults with career training and jobs.

About 800 students in Hartford are set to participate in this summer’s program, which will begin next week.

Dejuan Thomas, 19, who lives in Hartford and participated last year, said the program has given him confidence, especially when it comes to being in the workplace.

“At a point, I didn't see myself as a leader, but OPP is definitely one of those programs that has helped push me to become who I am today, made me be more confident in my leadership capabilities,” Thomas said.

Job placements for scores of youth were at risk after the Blue Hills Civic Association, a nonprofit social services organization that is a staple in the community, abruptly laid off most of its staff in April.

The organization disclosed soon after that it fell victim to wire fraud. State officials have since frozen its public funding pending a review of its finances.

Blue Hills was one of the largest providers for the summer jobs program in the area, and youth who were employed through its program were left in limbo as a result.

“We wanted to make sure that there wasn’t a single young person that was left unserved because of what was happening organizationally with Blue Hills Civic,” Arulampalam said. “Other organizations stepped up to fill that gap.”

The statewide program has also seen some budget cuts. Funding for youth employment programs was reduced from $10.3 million to $7.8 million this fiscal year.

Amid the financial headwinds, the Hartford Foundation announced it’s providing $400,000 this year for the program. That money will go toward mental health support for participants in the program.

It’ll also go toward a pilot program finding jobs for young people who are in credit retrieval, meaning they may have failed or need to retake a course to earn enough credits to graduate high school.

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.