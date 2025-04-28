Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As REAL ID deadline approaches, NH DMV sees huge uptick in demand

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published April 28, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
New Hampshire's Real ID complicant drivers license is voluntary, but demand is surging as the May 7 deadline for enforcement approaches.
NH Dept of Motor Vehicles
New Hampshire's Real ID complicant drivers license is voluntary, but demand is surging as the May 7 deadline for enforcement approaches.

After 20 years of planning and delays, the federal government says it will begin enforcing Real ID laws on May 7.

With that deadline looming, New Hampshire motor vehicle officials are seeing a surge in appointments to get the new, more secure identification.

“We're seeing anywhere from a 30 to 35% increase” in traffic at DMV offices, said John Marasco, the state’s DMV director. “The uptick in customer volume in our lobbies around the state has been off the charts.”

To help meet that demand, DMV locations in Concord, Manchester and Twin Mountain will open this Saturday to help process Real ID transactions, though Marasco warned those appointments will fill up soon.

Starting on May 7, the federal government will begin enforcing a policy recommendation that came following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks: an enhanced application process to obtain a driver’s license.

In New Hampshire, obtaining a Real ID remains voluntary. Those who don’t obtain one can still show a valid U.S. passport or other approved forms of identification to board a domestic flight, without the new driver’s license.

But Marasco says about two-thirds of all drivers in the state have now switched to a Real ID, and that number is expected to grow.

“I can tell you in the state of New Hampshire right now, the vast majority of residents that are coming into our DMVs to renew or get for the first time a non-driver ID or a driver's license are, by and large, going for the Real ID,” he said.

The fee for a Real ID is $60, compared to $50 charged for a traditional identification from the DMV. People who simply want to upgrade their current, unexpired license to a Real ID only need to pay $3.

A REAL ID poster in the passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire. May 7, 2025 is the deadline for U.S. travelers to have REAL ID compliance to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A REAL ID poster in the passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire. May 7, 2025 is the deadline for U.S. travelers to have REAL ID compliance to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. Dan Tuohy photo.

Marasco said while TSA will begin enforcing the new rules at airports May 7, as well as entry into certain federal buildings, that doesn’t mean residents need to rush to their local DMV.

“If you're not traveling for another few months, you'll have plenty of time to come in and get your real ID after May 7th and have your credential ready to go when you do travel,” he said.

It can take up to 60 days, however, for a new identification to get printed and mailed, and it isn’t clear how certain airports may handle temporary Real ID printouts, so travelers are advised to bring additional forms of documentation until their formal card arrives in the mail.

Sign up & receive top NH news stories delivered to you daily.

* indicates required
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories