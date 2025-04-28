Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Legal status restored for 13 international students at UMass Amherst

New England Public Media
Published April 28, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT
The Old Chapel at UMass Amherst.
Courtesy
The Old Chapel at UMass Amherst.

Federal officials have restored the legal status of 13 international University of Massachusetts Amherst students.

Immigration officials had terminated their student immigration statuses in a data base known as SEVIS.

Earlier this month they were told through email they had to leave the country.

UMass officials said the impact for students whose visas were canceled remains unclear.

Over the last few weeks, more than a thousand international students nationwide suddenly had their legal status terminated.

Federal officials said they will adopt a new policy to be able to do so going forward

This is a developing story.
New England News Collaborative

