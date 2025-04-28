Legal status restored for 13 international students at UMass Amherst

Federal officials have restored the legal status of 13 international University of Massachusetts Amherst students.

Immigration officials had terminated their student immigration statuses in a data base known as SEVIS.

Earlier this month they were told through email they had to leave the country.

UMass officials said the impact for students whose visas were canceled remains unclear.

Over the last few weeks, more than a thousand international students nationwide suddenly had their legal status terminated.

Federal officials said they will adopt a new policy to be able to do so going forward

This is a developing story.

