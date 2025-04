June 25 | Brookfield | "Join or Die" Film screening and community-building mixer

When: Wednesday, June 25, 2025| 6 - 8 p.m.

Where: Brookfield Old Town Hall, 93 Stone Road Brookfield, VT 05036

Tickets: Free Admission | Reserve your tickets here!

Join Vermont Public at Brookfield Old Town Hall for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by Hillary Clinton, Priya Parker, and others, Robert Putnam, author of Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community, will explore three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?

Following the screening, join us for a social hour to practice what we’ve learned. Whether you’re passionate about your favorite pastime and want to connect with others or just looking to meet new people in your community, we’ll have prompts and icebreakers to help spark authentic connections.

This event is part of a series of Join or Die screenings and community-building mixers throughout Vermont this winter. Click or tap here to find more dates and locations.

Are you part of a club or group looking for new members? Feel free to bring information along and we’ll share it with event attendees!

Join or Die Trailer

FAQ

Schedule:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 p.m. - Screening begins

7:00 p.m. - Social Hour begins

8 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.

What are my food and drink options?

There will not be refreshments or food served.

Will this event be broadcast?

It will not be broadcast.

What if my question isn’t answered here?