May 1 | Brave Little Rose Mix & Mingle

When: Thursday, May 1st, 2025|5:30 - 7:30p.m.

Where: Mad Rose 42 Center St, Rutland, VT 05701

How: Free Admission | Reserve Tickets here!

Join Vermont Public’s listener-powered journalism show, Brave Little State, for a spring mixer at the Mad Rose in Rutland! Come meet the BLS team, fellow listeners and be part of a live voting round to shape an upcoming episode of the show. We’ll have beverage specials and free food; enter to win some Brave Little State swag and ask your own questions about Vermont for the podcast.

If you have any questions please feel free to email events@vermontpublic.org.

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:00 p.m. - Doors open | Bar opens

5:30 p.m. - Event Starts

5:45 p.m. - Voting Round begins

7:00 p.m. - Winning Question announced!

7:30 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

Tickets are free!

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide finger foods and a cash bar will also be available.

Will this event be broadcast?

No it will not be broadcast but social media material will be collected.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.