Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

May 1 | Brave Little Rose Mix & Mingle

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT
Dark Navy blue and white backdrop with images of roses, drinks, vines with leaves, bees, and a moose head figure with the words Brave Little Rose Mix & Mingle with Brave Little State logo
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Join Brave Little State for a mix and mingle in Rutland County! Meet the podcast team and fellow listeners, and participate in a live voting round.

When: Thursday, May 1st, 2025|5:30 - 7:30p.m.
Where: Mad Rose 42 Center St, Rutland, VT 05701
How: Free Admission | Reserve Tickets here!

Join Vermont Public’s listener-powered journalism show, Brave Little State, for a spring mixer at the Mad Rose in Rutland! Come meet the BLS team, fellow listeners and be part of a live voting round to shape an upcoming episode of the show. We’ll have beverage specials and free food; enter to win some Brave Little State swag and ask your own questions about Vermont for the podcast.

If you have any questions please feel free to email events@vermontpublic.org.

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:00 p.m. - Doors open | Bar opens

5:30 p.m. - Event Starts

5:45 p.m. - Voting Round begins

7:00 p.m. - Winning Question announced!

7:30 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?
Tickets are free!

What are my food and drink options?
We will provide finger foods and a cash bar will also be available.

Will this event be broadcast?
No it will not be broadcast but social media material will be collected.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tags
EventsBrave Little State
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
See stories by Julianna Vasquez

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories