Apr. 8 | "Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's" - Film screening

Where: Charlotte Library - 115 Ferry Rd, Charlotte, VT, United States, Vermont 05445

When: Tuesday, April 8 · 1 - 2:30pm

Tickets: Registration appreciated but not required: https://bit.ly/mindmat

Vermont Public is proud to support the Charlotte Library’s screening of Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's . This documentary from PBS’s Independent Lens explores how Alzheimer’s disease transforms the lives of three families who confront the challenges of becoming primary caregivers.

Presented in partnership with the Charlotte Senior Center and in conjunction with PBS Independent Lens.