Apr. 8 | "Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's" - Film screening

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
On a vertical image, the Indie Lens Pop-Up logo and the film title, “Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s” in bold blue text, next to framed faces of people featured in the film.
Selected photos from the film, from top to bottom: Sue Darrow and her partner Janice Goldberg; Kristy Miller; Carlos Olivas Jr.; Sue Darrow; Kristy Miller and her daughter Andrea Hughes; Carlos Olivas Jr. and his son Carlos Olivas III; and an image of hands writing on a piece of paper.

Where: Charlotte Library - 115 Ferry Rd, Charlotte, VT, United States, Vermont 05445

When: Tuesday, April 8 · 1 - 2:30pm

Tickets: Registration appreciated but not required: https://bit.ly/mindmat

Vermont Public is proud to support the Charlotte Library’s screening of Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's. This documentary from PBS’s Independent Lens explores how Alzheimer’s disease transforms the lives of three families who confront the challenges of becoming primary caregivers.

Presented in partnership with the Charlotte Senior Center and in conjunction with PBS Independent Lens.

Watch a preview here: https://www.pbs.org/video/trailer-matter-of-mind-my-alzheimers-eiycel/
