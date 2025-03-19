Connecticut's Trust Act under debate during hours-long public hearing

Advocates came in droves to the Legislative Office Building in Hartford Wednesday morning with signs and sky-blue shirts that stated their message loud and clear: “Strengthen the Trust Act Now.”

The state Judiciary Committee listened to testimony throughout the day from supporters of House Bill 7212, which would do just that.

Connecticut’s Trust Act keeps local and state police from sharing information about a person’s immigration status with federal immigration authorities with exceptions like in cases of serious crime convictions.

The new bill would add more limits on the information and resources shared between Connecticut’s law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

For example, the bill would prevent law enforcement from sharing a person’s home address, workplace or school, as well as their hours of work or school hours, unless there is a signed judicial warrant or subpoena, among other exceptions.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Advocates and lawmakers gather at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to show support for a house bill to strengthen Connecticut’s Trust Act on March 19, 2025.

Calling for a stronger Trust Act

Though they are strong supporters of the bill, advocates with the Trust Act NOW! campaign are calling on lawmakers to make the bill even stronger.

Connecticut Students for a Dream Executive Director Tabitha Sookdeo said there are gaps in the current law that need to be addressed.

“That includes adding enforceability mechanisms,” Sookdeo said, “so that the Trust Act has teeth and so that families have redress when their rights are violated.”

ACLU-CT Director of Public Policy and Advocacy Chelsea-Infinity Gonzalez said she wants to see provisions that would keep federal immigration officers out of Connecticut courthouses.

“An explicit ban on courthouse arrests,” Gonzalez said, “so that no one has to choose between their safety and their right to access justice.”

Kica Matos, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, said the state needs to respond to the Trump administration’s actions targeting immigrant communities.

“The path to authoritarianism in this country is being built on the backs of immigrants,” Matos said. “That is why we need a stronger Trust Act in Connecticut.”

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Fr. Michael Johnson, Executive Director of the Franciscan Center for Urban Ministry, said in his testimony in support of strengthening the Trust Act that the Bible calls on its followers to “treat the foreigner with justice” 18 times. “You know why it’s there 18 times? Because we don’t do it very well as human beings.”

Discourse during public hearing

Nearly 200 people signed up to testify before the state Judiciary Committee Wednesday. The committee was listening to testimony for the bill to strengthen the Trust Act as well as House Bill 7211, which concerns civil immigration detainers, and Senate Bill 1367, which concerns prohibiting bail apprehensions on certain premises.

Juan Fonseca Tapia of Danbury is the campaign manager of the Trust Act NOW! campaign. He told committee members that the bill needs a legal enforcement mechanism to keep police who violate the Trust Act accountable.

“In order for us to know if there are any violations happening,” Fonseca Tapia said, “one of the things that we could do would be the creation of an oversight board.”

Committee member and Republican State Rep. Greg Howard for Ledyard, North Stonington and Stonington pushed back.

“If somebody is afraid to commit crimes because of the ramifications, that’s a good thing, isn’t it?” Howard asked Fonseca Tapia.

Fonseca Tapia responded saying that people are afraid because of what’s happening in the country.

“People are being picked up on the street by ICE agents without having a real warrant signed by a judge,” he said.

Howard is supporting a bill that would lessen the Trust Act’s restraints.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Following a lengthy exchange Juan Fonseca Tapia, Campaign Manager for the Trust Act Now Coalition, and Representative Greg Howard continued discussing how their views align and differ in the seats of the hearing.

House Republicans introduced the bill back in January. It would reduce the limits placed on local police, so it’s easier for them to contact federal immigration authorities about undocumented people who have been arrested.

Angelica Idrovo, an undocumented resident of New Haven, also testified. She said she moved to Connecticut with her family when she was 12-years-old.

“Most recently, I received calls from undocumented people afraid to renew their driver's license because they don’t want their data to end up in ICE hands,” Idrovo said.

Republican State Rep. Patrick Callahan of Danbury, New Fairfield, New Milford and Sherman, asked her for evidence. According to Callahan, the fear is unfounded because police in Connecticut are focused on criminals.

“You said their information is being shared and being used by ICE. Do you have any substantiation of that?” Callahan asked.

“No,” Idrovo said, “and that’s why I’m making this statement that the Trust Act is working and we should be reinforcing it.”

Nearly a dozen bills are before the legislature this session looking to change the Trust Act. About half want to see the law eliminated entirely.