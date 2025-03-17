Apr. 6 | "Free for All: The Public Library" - Film screening and discussion

When: Sunday, April 6, 2025 | 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Vermont State University, Johnson Campus, Bentley Hall, Room 207 - 337 College Hill Rd, Johnson, VT 05656

Tickets: Free entry, no ticket required

Kick-off National Library Week with a free screening of the documentary, " "Free For All: The Public Library" .

Indie Lens Pop-Up, presented by ITVS, INDEPENDENT LENS, Vermont Public and Lamoille County Public Libraries, will host an event featuring a shortened, preview version of "Free for All: The Public Library" and a panel discussion facilitated by Amy Olsen, Library Director of the Lanpher Memorial Library with panelists including Kendra Aber-Ferri, Director of the Morristown Centennial Library ; Aurora River, Director of the Varnum Memorial Library , and Mary Danko, President of the Vermont Library Association & Director of the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington.

" Free for All: The Public Library " tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who created a civic institution where everything is free and the doors are open to all. Watch a preview of the film here .

The public library is one of America's most valued yet endangered institutions. Director Dawn Logsdon travels the United States, discovering historic and modern-day figures, especially women, who contributed to the library's integral position within democracy. "Free for All: The Public Library" chronicles the evolution of the nation's public libraries, tracing the battles over who can enter, what belongs there, and who makes these decisions, while exploring how public commons are defined and defended.

Doors open: 12:30 p.m.

Event begins: 1:00 p.m.

Event ends: 3:00 p.m.

Directions:

Follow directions to 337 College Hill Rd, Johnson, VT 05656. Once on campus, follow signs for Dibden Center for the Arts. Dewey Hall is located next door. See map below.

Questions?

Send an email to events@vermontpublic.org