Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Apr. 10 | Corporate Circle breakfast with Marketplace's Henry Epp

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published March 9, 2025 at 10:39 PM EDT
Corporate Circle Breakfast with Marketplace's Henry Epp. Photo of Henry Epp. Marketplace logo. Corporate Circle Vermont Public logo
Laura Nakasaka (Vermont Public) / Daria Bishop (For Vermont Public)

Where: Vermont Public Studios | 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446

When: Thursday, April 10 | 8:30 - 10 a.m.

Tickets: Free | Must be reserved in advance

Business leaders and decision-makers are invited to a Corporate Circle breakfast with Marketplace’s Henry Epp. Henry will share behind the scenes stories about reporting for Marketplace (the national business news program from American Public Media) - and guests will have a chance to ask him questions.

We’ll also be launching Vermont Public’s Corporate Circle. This new initiative invites civic-minded local businesses to underscore their commitment to independent journalism, education, and stronger communities through their investment in Vermont Public.

Hosted by Mitch Wertlieb. Come meet our new CEO, Vijay Singh and get a tour of Vermont Public.

Can’t make the event, but want to learn more? Email our sponsorship team.

Accommodations
Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least 7 days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy
Please let us know by emailing events@vermontpublic.org if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

Directions and Parking
Vermont Public is located at 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester,in Fort Ethan Allen. The studio is within walking distance of the #2 GMT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is available at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester. If the parking lots are full you may park on the north side of Troy Ave.

Email
By RSVPing for this event, you agree to receive timely news and updates on events, films, and special offers from Vermont Public.

Other questions?
Email us at events@vermontpublic.org.
Tags
Events
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories