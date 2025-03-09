Apr. 10 | Corporate Circle breakfast with Marketplace's Henry Epp

Where: Vermont Public Studios | 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446

When: Thursday, April 10 | 8:30 - 10 a.m.

Tickets: Free | Must be reserved in advance

Business leaders and decision-makers are invited to a Corporate Circle breakfast with Marketplace’s Henry Epp . Henry will share behind the scenes stories about reporting for Marketplace (the national business news program from American Public Media) - and guests will have a chance to ask him questions.

We’ll also be launching Vermont Public’s Corporate Circle. This new initiative invites civic-minded local businesses to underscore their commitment to independent journalism, education, and stronger communities through their investment in Vermont Public.

Hosted by Mitch Wertlieb . Come meet our new CEO, Vijay Singh and get a tour of Vermont Public.

Can’t make the event, but want to learn more? Email our sponsorship team .

Accommodations

Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least 7 days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy

Please let us know by emailing events@vermontpublic.org if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

Directions and Parking

Vermont Public is located at 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester,in Fort Ethan Allen. The studio is within walking distance of the #2 GMT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is available at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester. If the parking lots are full you may park on the north side of Troy Ave.

Email

