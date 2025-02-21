Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

What is a forest for?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario,
Outside/In
Published February 21, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
The Peabody River in the White Mountain National Forest.
Zack Porter
The Peabody River in the White Mountain National Forest.

In New Hampshire, the most beloved swath of public land is the White Mountain National Forest. People interact with it as they would a national park: hiking, swimming, camping, and more. But a national forest is not a national park.

The difference comes down to a fundamental concept: the “multiple-use” land mandate. In the White Mountain National Forest, you’ll find parts of the forest preserved for wildlife conservation, recreation, climate resilience, and — most controversially — logging.

This episode looks at one patch of forest from three different perspectives: a conservationist who would like to see cutting halted in the White Mountain National Forest, loggers who would like to see it ramped up, and the U.S. Forest Service that has to somehow appease them both.

Featuring Zack Porter, Jeremy Turner, Charlie Niebling, Jasen Stock, Jim Innes and Luke Sawyer

Links

Zack Porter references this study that shows the potential carbon storage in Eastern forests by 2100.

Conservation groups and logging advocates filed an amicus brief together against Standing Tree’s lawsuits.

In 2024, The Southern Environmental Law Center sued the Forest Service over its timber targets.

NHPR has been covering the legal fight in the White Mountain National Forest over the past year. You can read some of our previous coverage here and here.
Kate Dario
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
