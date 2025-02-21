Mar. 9 | Vermont Edition Live: Chris Bohjalian discusses his new book, 'The Jackal's Mistress'

Sunday, March 9, 2025 4-5 p.m.

Town Hall Theater, 72-76 Merchants Row Frk, Middlebury, VT 05753

Free admission: Reserve tickets here

Join Vermont Public and Vermont Book Shop for a live taping of Vermont Edition featuring Vermont author Chris Bohjalian. Host Mikaela Lefrak will talk with author Chris Bohjalian about his new book, The Jackal’s Mistress, a Civil War Romeo and Juliet story about the wife of a Confederate prisoner of war and a Yankee officer from Middlebury, Vermont.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. After the discussion, there will be a Q&A and a book signing and sale.

The event is free but tickets must be reserved in advance.

Questions? Call the Vermont Book Shop at (802) 388-2061.

NOTE: Please click or tap here to message us and describe any accommodations that will facilitate your full participation in this event. By RSVPing for this event, you agree to receive timely news and updates on events, films, and offers from Vermont Public.

FAQ

Is there a cost to attend?

No, but seating is limited so please reserve your free tickets in advance .

Cancellation policy

Please let us know if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

What are my food and drink options?

There will be no refreshments served

What are my parking options for the event?

There are several free public parking lots near downtown Middlebury, including:

Academy Street parking lot: Located next to College Park, this lot offers all-day parking.

Bakery Lane parking lot: Located behind the Town Offices and the Library, this lot offers both time-limited and all-day parking.

Mill Street parking lot: This lot offers all-day parking.

Public transit: There are several public transit options in Middlebury, including:

Tri-Valley Transit: This public bus system offers a free shuttle throughout the town, as well as commuter buses to Burlington, Rutland, and neighboring towns

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, we will have your name on a list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?

This event will be recorded for a future broadcast of Vermont Edition, which airs Monday-Thursdays at noon.