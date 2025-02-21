Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Mar. 9 | Vermont Edition Live: Chris Bohjalian discusses his new book, 'The Jackal's Mistress'

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published February 21, 2025 at 7:12 AM EST
A picture of Chris Bohjalian next to the cover photo of his new book The Jackal's Mistress which has the silohuette of an 19th century woman in front of a sunset
Laura Nakasaka

Sunday, March 9, 2025 4-5 p.m.
Town Hall Theater, 72-76 Merchants Row Frk, Middlebury, VT 05753
Free admission: Reserve tickets here

Join Vermont Public and Vermont Book Shop for a live taping of Vermont Edition featuring Vermont author Chris Bohjalian. Host Mikaela Lefrak will talk with author Chris Bohjalian about his new book, The Jackal’s Mistress, a Civil War Romeo and Juliet story about the wife of a Confederate prisoner of war and a Yankee officer from Middlebury, Vermont.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. After the discussion, there will be a Q&A and a book signing and sale.

The event is free but tickets must be reserved in advance.

Questions? Call the Vermont Book Shop at (802) 388-2061.

NOTE: Please click or tap here to message us and describe any accommodations that will facilitate your full participation in this event. By RSVPing for this event, you agree to receive timely news and updates on events, films, and offers from Vermont Public.

FAQ

Is there a cost to attend?
No, but seating is limited so please reserve your free tickets in advance.

Cancellation policy
Please let us know if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

What are my food and drink options?
There will be no refreshments served

What are my parking options for the event?
There are several free public parking lots near downtown Middlebury, including:

Academy Street parking lot: Located next to College Park, this lot offers all-day parking.

Bakery Lane parking lot: Located behind the Town Offices and the Library, this lot offers both time-limited and all-day parking.

Mill Street parking lot: This lot offers all-day parking.

Public transit: There are several public transit options in Middlebury, including:

Tri-Valley Transit: This public bus system offers a free shuttle throughout the town, as well as commuter buses to Burlington, Rutland, and neighboring towns

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
No, we will have your name on a list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?
This event will be recorded for a future broadcast of Vermont Edition, which airs Monday-Thursdays at noon.
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
