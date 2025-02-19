CT wants more data centers for AI, but challenges remain

Data centers are already a reality in Connecticut, but Gov. Ned Lamont says he wants them to be prioritized. Lamont said artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a crucial sector of the state’s economy.

“We're prepared to double down in terms of quantum computing, a major center down here in Fairfield County, an AI center as well in the Stamford area,” Lamont said.

Lamont delivered those remarks during Fairfield University’s annual Capital Breakfast.

The governor said he’s in favor of building more data centers.

AI relies on physical data centers, which are locations housing computer data accessible through cloud computing and the infrastructure needed to run it, from servers to other tools, according to Cisco .

Data centers used for AI also tend to be resource hungry, consuming huge amounts of electricity and water, in order to process complex computational tasks, and prevent the machines from overheating, according to the Yale School of the Environment.

State and local officials are broadly in favor of them, but have noted concerns about electric and water usage many of these centers tend to require in order to function.

Partly as a result of those concerns, Lamont said he wants to prioritize expanding Connecticut’s nuclear energy sector.

Lamont plans to ask the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and other federal officials, for help with Connecticut’s struggling electrical grid.

“I'll be meeting with Doug Burgum, who's the energy czar, saying how can we work together, Trump administration, to get more affordable electricity into the state, hopefully carbon free,” Lamont said. “I'm putting a lot in terms of our nuclear power.”

According to Lamont, building these centers also represents a seismic shift for the state’s economy.

“Think about how AI applies to Connecticut's competitive strengths. Think about how it applies to advanced manufacturing. Think about how AI applies in particular to life sciences,” Lamont said.

Lamont mentioned a possible data center near the Millstone Nuclear Power plant in Waterford.

Republican State Sen. Tony Hwang, who represents parts of Fairfield County, said he would be OK with a data center going up in his district, if it met certain local standards.

“They need to meet local approval in regards to sustainability, energy consumption, and environmental sustainability, but ... data center(s) and innovation and technology is something that we need to explore,” Hwang said.

Data centers require many resources. And this can decrease the feasibility of creating more of them unless the state can expand its electric grid. This raises another concern, due to the fact that Connecticut already has some of the most expensive energy costs in the country .

“We can't even begin a real, viable discussion until we rein in our utility and electrical costs,” Hwang said.

Lamont mentioned advocating for the construction of a large data center in Fairfield County. His office stated he is encouraging developing data centers across Connecticut.

As for how many now exist within the state, it depends.

Some publications state 17 at the least, to 59 at most . Lamont’s office said it does not track the number of data centers throughout the state.

The governor pushed back when asked if he was concerned over any potential opposition by local residents over future data centers.

“Look, there’s no NIMBY when it comes to data centers, Millstone is ready to have a major data center there, it would be quite beneficial for the entire region,” Lamont said.

Republican Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said she is open to having one in her town.

“I think it’s a great opportunity on a brownfield site, to put a data center,” Hoydick said.

Stratford is home to several contaminated sites, formerly occupied by industrial companies. Now in the process of environmental clean up, many of these sites are also slated for redevelopment.