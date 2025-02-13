Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public 2025 Murrow Entry: Continuing Coverage

Vermont Public | By Carly Berlin
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:16 PM EST
A woman pushes a walker through a parking lot of a motel
Glenn Russell
/
VTDigger
Julie Whitney follows her husband Chuck Rouille to their room at the Travelodge motel on Shelburne Road in South Burlington on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. They are scheduled to lose the room provided by the state’s motel housing program on Thursday but are hoping to get an extension.

States across the country are experiencing a housing crunch. But Vermont’s acute shortage of homes continues to stand out on the national stage. In 2024, home prices in Vermont spiked more than any other state, and the state’s per-capita rate of homelessness ranked among the highest in the nation. Meanwhile, after repeated flooding that has damaged hundreds of homes, the state must figure out how to both add to its housing stock and become better adapted to increasingly frequent floods.

Vermont Public and VTDigger’s housing reporter, Carly Berlin, has diligently covered the state’s housing crisis, breaking down its causes through explanatory reporting and highlighting the stories of Vermonters most impacted by its effects.

Included in this submission are two excerpts from an episode Carly reported for Vermont Public’s Brave Little State podcast, investigating a question she repeatedly received from listeners: Is Vermont’s rise in homelessness due to unhoused people moving in from out-of-state, drawn by benefits programs? The show counters that oft-cited narrative with newly uncovered data and analysis. Next is an excerpt from a two-way she conducted with the state’s housing commissioner illuminating new metrics about the severity of Vermont’s housing shortage.

Last is a broadcast feature about a manufactured home community that was wiped out by flooding in 2023. Carly followed residents displaced from the park for a year to produce the story. Through public records, court documents, and on-scene reporting, she also revealed the park owner’s attempts to rebuild homes on the riverside property, a matter now the subject of an ongoing legal battle.

Carly Berlin
Carly covers housing and infrastructure for Vermont Public and VTDigger and is a corps member with the national journalism nonprofit Report for America.
