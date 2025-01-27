No damage reported from 3.8 magnitude earthquake, some aftershocks are possible

If you felt the earth move Monday morning, you’re not alone.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck off the coast of New England at 10:22 a.m. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that it originated about 6 miles off the coast of York Harbor, Maine.

Some aftershocks could be in store, but they are not expected to be intense.

“Aftershocks would typically be smaller than the initial earthquake,” said Sophie Coulson, a geophysics professor at the University of New Hampshire. “That could happen over the next few hours or next few days.”

(Click here for the latest information from the U.S. Geological Survey.)

As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, New Hampshire 911 had not heard of any injuries or damage related to the earthquake. New Hampshire officials say those concerned about structural damage to a home or business should contact their local fire department for help.

Operations at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard were temporarily suspended to evaluate the area for potential impacts. In a statement, shipyard representatives said no significant damage or injuries were reported from the earthquake.

Seabrook Station Nuclear Plant also continued to operate without disruption, according to spokesperson Lindsay Robertson. She said the plant was designed to withstand earthquakes, and there was no risk to the public.

People reported feeling the earth shake throughout eastern New England — and beyond.

Susan Hough, a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said her agency doesn’t anticipate any damage from the earthquake. But, she said, it’s a reminder that earthquakes do happen in New England.

“Earthquakes are uncommon along the Atlantic coast, but they're not unheard of,” Hough said. “It may not be the biggest concern in everybody's mind, but there is the risk out there of larger events.”

If you happened to feel Monday’s seismic activity, Hough said it’s good to report your experience.

“Every person is a data point – a human seismometer,” she said. “It actually helps us understand how the energy traveled in the crust.”

New Hampshire has only experienced 65 earthquakes above a 2.1 on the Richter scale since 1638, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Services. Earthquakes about the size of the one felt Monday happen roughly every four or five years, according to Hough.

NHPR’s Todd Bookman contributed reporting.