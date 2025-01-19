Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Rescued hiker says he owes NH Fish and Game his life — and the cost of his rescue

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published January 19, 2025 at 5:48 PM EST
Downtown Franconia, NH, looking toward Mount Lafayette, on March 1, 2023. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR file photo
The view from Franconia looking toward Mount Lafayette in March 2023.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game said it is considering charging two hikers for their rescue in the White Mountains Saturday. One of them said he is OK with that.

“My answer was whatever you guys have to do,” said Bart Zienkiewicz, 34, of Naugatuck, Connecticut. “If I see a fine or a bill or whatever you need to call it, I'm happy to be able to pay that bill versus not paying it, of course, if things had gotten really bad and they couldn't find us.”

Zienkiewicz had never before hiked in the winter when he and a friend, Louis Scotti, embarked on a nine-mile hike along the Franconia Ridge early Saturday morning. They reached the summit but couldn’t find their way down because blizzard-like conditions had obscured the trail.

Zienkiewicz said he and Scotti, 33, of Cranston, Rhode Island, realized they were unprepared when they strayed into the woods and couldn’t find their way. They hadn’t packed dry clothes or socks and had only water and protein bars.

“It was kind of a slow realization that, you know, don't just think that everything's going to work out,” Zienkiewicz said from his home Sunday. “There is a chance that we may have to not only stay a few hours, maybe overnight, maybe not get out of here.”

Two Fish and Game conservation officers reached the pair around 4:30 p.m. and escorted them to the trail head. Neither had Fish and Game’s $25 Hike Safe card, which would absolve them of rescue costs. It also comes with recommendations for safe hiking.

Scotti could not be reached for comment Sunday. Zienkiewicz said he was so grateful to Fish and Game that he’ll make a donation if he doesn’t get a bill.

“I have my life to thank for doing this,” he said.

Fish and Game is urging people to prepare for any weather conditions, which can change quickly in the White Mountains.

Annmarie Timmins
Annmarie Timmins can be reached at atimmins@nhpr.org
