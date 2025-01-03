US Attorney Young resigns, touting work on civil rights and fraud enforcement

The top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire will resign later this month, after serving more than two years in the position.

United States Attorney Jane Young announced Thursday that she will end her tenure on Jan. 17. She was nominated to the post in 2022 by President Biden, after receiving endorsements from Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

Prior to leading the U.S. Attorney’s office, Young spent three decades at the New Hampshire Department of Justice, including a term as deputy attorney general.

“After more than 30 years as a prosecutor in New Hampshire, I continue to be awed by the unwavering dedication and commitment to justice exhibited by law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and staff who support the tireless work of keeping our communities safe,” Young said in a statement.

Young touted her office’s work on a number of high profile cases, including the prosecution of Ian Freeman, a Keene man sentenced to more than eight years in prison on federal money laundering charges.

She also pointed to three convictions related to child sexual abuse prosecuted by her office, including a school bus driver serving nine years in prison for stalking a young child.

During her time in office, Young partnered with New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella to highlight the rise in hate crimes, including the targeting of houses of worship. Both state and federal law enforcement divisions bolstered the number of attorneys and support staff investigating and prosecuting violations of civil rights.

Young’s office declined to say what her plans were following her resignation. It is common for U.S. attorneys to leave their positions at the start of a new presidential administration.