Feb. 6 | "Join or Die" Film screening and community-building mixer

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST
Yellow background with an image of Harvard professor Robert D. Putnam with a megaphone and images of people coming out of it with the words Join or Die, A film about why you should join a club...and why the fate of America depends on it with the handle @joinordiefilm and joinordiefilm.com under it
Pete and Rebecca Davis
/
Join or Die Documentary

When: Thursday, Feb. 6 2025| 6 - 8 p.m.
Where: Wilder Club & Library, 78 Norwich Ave, White River Junction, VT 05001
Tickets: Free Admission | Reserve Tickets starting in January 2025!

More dates around Vermont to be announced in January 2025!

Join Vermont Public at Wilder Club & Library for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by influential scholars and fans by the likes of Hillary Clinton and Priya Parker, join Bob as he explores three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?
Join or Die Trailer
Latest Stories