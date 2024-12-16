April 24-27 | Made Here Film Festival 2025

Date: April 24-27, 2024

Location: Burlington Beer Company - 180 Flynn Ave. | Burlington, VT 0540

Tickets: Tickets will go on sale April 15, 2025

The fifth annual Made Here Film Festival will take place April 24-27, 2024 at Burlington Beer Company , co-produced with Vermont International Film Festival.

Festival submissions open December 16, 2024 on FilmFreeway. Submissions close February 12, 2025.

The annual spring Made Here Film Festival (MHFF) is New England’s only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by New England filmmakers and our neighbor, Québec.

The Made Here Film Festival is free to the public, but donations are encouraged. Donations are used to support the visiting filmmakers when they attend the festival, and to keep our film submission fees low.

The festival takes place in a historic building – now a brewery but 122 years ago built as a factory by cinema pioneers the Lumière Brothers to develop their new color system the Autochrome. You may read more about the building’s history HERE .