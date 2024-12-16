Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

April 24-27 | Made Here Film Festival 2025

Published December 16, 2024 at 11:07 AM EST
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:07 AM EST
A colorful block shaped logo with the text "Made Here Film Festival"
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Date: April 24-27, 2024
Location: Burlington Beer Company - 180 Flynn Ave. | Burlington, VT 0540
Tickets: Tickets will go on sale April 15, 2025

The fifth annual Made Here Film Festival will take place April 24-27, 2024 at Burlington Beer Company, co-produced with Vermont International Film Festival.

Festival submissions open December 16, 2024 on FilmFreeway. Submissions close February 12, 2025.

The annual spring Made Here Film Festival (MHFF) is New England’s only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by New England filmmakers and our neighbor, Québec.

The Made Here Film Festival is free to the public, but donations are encouraged. Donations are used to support the visiting filmmakers when they attend the festival, and to keep our film submission fees low.

The festival takes place in a historic building – now a brewery but 122 years ago built as a factory by cinema pioneers the Lumière Brothers to develop their new color system the Autochrome. You may read more about the building’s history HERE.

This free festival is made possible with support from: Burlington Beer Company
Amy Zielinski
