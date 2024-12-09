Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

L.L. Bean announces employee layoffs for second time this year

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published December 9, 2024 at 12:21 PM EST
A courtyard at the new L.L. Bean headquarters in Freeport with multi-story windows that allow for more natural light.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
A courtyard at the L.L. Bean headquarters in Freeport.

L.L. Bean has announced another round of layoffs.

The Freeport-based retailer said 50-75 employees will be affected, or about 3% of the company's Maine workforce.

"As the company continues to evaluate the fluctuating retail landscape and adapt our organizational design to enable long-term growth, we will implement a small, focused workforce reduction to better align resources with company goals and objectives," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Some of the departures are voluntary, and affected employees will receive severance packages and outplacement services, the spokesperson added.

This is the second time this year that L.L. Bean has announced layoffs. In April, the company let employees go as it reduced hours at its call center.

Latest Stories