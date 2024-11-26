Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Request a training session | One Small Step: On the road

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
Vermont Public logo. One Small Step powered by StoryCorps. One the Road.

Vermont Public is taking the principles of StoryCorps’ One Small Step on the road in 2025.

We are looking for groups or organizations that would like us to bring a free One Small Step training to them next year. In addition to the training, we will facilitate short conversations with attendees to practice what you’ve learned and help you to have more productive conversations.

Please fill out this very short application and we will be in touch with you in early 2025 with more information.

One Small Step brings people with different views together to record a conversation — not to debate politics — but simply to get to know each other as people. The initiative hopes to combat the polarizing effects of news and social media just by talking to each other one-on-one again. Because when we approach each other with curiosity, we realize we have more in common than we think.
Tags
Events
Amy Zielinski
Amy grew up loving PBS and she began her public media career as a camera operator at WKAR Public Media in Lansing, MI. After college she held positions in production and fundraising at Detroit Public TV, Connecticut Public and GBH in Boston. After a break to pursue dreams of working in agriculture Amy moved to Vermont in June 2019 to manage events for Vermont Public. When Amy is not communicating with the Vermont Public audience you can find her gardening, kayaking, camping, cross country skiing and enjoying the bounty of Vermont’s farmers.
See stories by Amy Zielinski
Latest Stories