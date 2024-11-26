Request a training session | One Small Step: On the road

Vermont Public is taking the principles of StoryCorps’ One Small Step on the road in 2025.

We are looking for groups or organizations that would like us to bring a free One Small Step training to them next year. In addition to the training, we will facilitate short conversations with attendees to practice what you’ve learned and help you to have more productive conversations.

Please fill out this very short application and we will be in touch with you in early 2025 with more information.