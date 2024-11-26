Request a training session | One Small Step: On the road
Vermont Public is taking the principles of StoryCorps’ One Small Step on the road in 2025.
We are looking for groups or organizations that would like us to bring a free One Small Step training to them next year. In addition to the training, we will facilitate short conversations with attendees to practice what you’ve learned and help you to have more productive conversations.
Please fill out this very short application and we will be in touch with you in early 2025 with more information.
One Small Step brings people with different views together to record a conversation — not to debate politics — but simply to get to know each other as people. The initiative hopes to combat the polarizing effects of news and social media just by talking to each other one-on-one again. Because when we approach each other with curiosity, we realize we have more in common than we think.