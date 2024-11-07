After Trump’s election, a local farm invites the community to come together

Lee este artículo en español aquí.

Following a historic presidential win by Donald Trump, a group of farmers in Greenfield processed the news Wednesday by inviting members of the community to plant garlic bulbs with them.

Farm director Meryl LaTronica of Just Roots said she put a call out through the farm's Instagram as a way to get people to step outside the political discourse.

"Being able to do something that is grounded and is tangible. This is food and garlic we grew this year out of a lot of hard work and love,” LaTronica said. “And then we're planting our own seed in our fields, and we're going to harvest it next year. That cycle is always hopeful. But, today, it just feels a little next level."

Trouble Mandeson, a volunteer with Just Roots, said she's disheartened by Trump's win.

"But hopefully, you know, there will always be the other side that fights, right? People rising up and saying, 'We're not taking this,'” Mandeson said. “And absolutely, coming out here and being with community and being with friends and digging your hands in the dirt. When we come [back] and harvest the garlic, we'll say, ‘Oh, I planted that garlic.' And that's a really good feeling."

LaTronica said Just Roots feeds about 150 low-income residents directly and have partnerships with other farms to yield a variety of produce for members spanning Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. She said the farm participates in the Greenfield farmers market, in addition to running a community garden with 65 plots and 55 gardeners.

LaTronica said Just Roots receives federal funding and hopes this new administration won't jeopardize that.

A few miles down the road, James Cronk was changing a tire in his driveway with a “Trump, Vance” sign on his lawn. Cronk said he's happy Trump won and wants him to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

"No more war right now. Get us out of the debts that we're in to everybody. I'd like to see the border a little bit more locked down," Cronk said.

Cronk added he's living paycheck-to-paycheck and hopes gas prices and inflation go down with Trump in the Oval Office.